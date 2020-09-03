US military officials eye new generation of space weapons

Senior US military officials are making the case for a new generation of space weapons in a sign of their concern about China’s extraterrestrial capabilities, including its recent development of a rival version of GPS.

Brigadier General Shawn Bratton, deputy director of operations at the new US Space Command in Colorado, told the Financial Times the US has no space-based weapons but believes China has been developing them.

At potential risk are the military and civilian satellites that play a crucial role in US defences and the global economy. Military planners are particularly worried that with its own GPS, known as BeiDou, China could seek to disable the US satellite navigation system in the event of a conflict.

“I would like to have more capability than I do today,” Brig Gen Bratton said. “We have so much capability on orbit that we have to be able to defend it.”

He said any spacecraft theoretically could be turned into a weapon by ploughing it into another spaceship, but that it was “very difficult” to do. He said this pointed to a need for weapons built for space, to go alongside existing options including satellite jammers and missiles fired from Earth.