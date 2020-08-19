US military investigating report of possible drone flying close to Air Force One

“We were making the approach, but not yet in the final landing run. I saw a thing with a kind of X shape and part of it was yellow. That’s all I can say,” a witness told CNN.

“This was a brief moment, obviously, but not flashing by,” the witness said. “I had long enough to do a double take, then wonder if my eyes were playing tricks on me, and then decide that yes, this was definitely something in the air and only a short distance below and a bit off to the side of our plane.”

If a drone were to have come close to Air Force One, that would be a major security breach. Drones are banned in the restricted national security airspace around Washington.

The 89th Airlift Wing said in a statement Monday that it is “aware of the report.”

“The matter is under review. The 89th Airlift Wing’s C-32A aircraft landed safely without incident,” the statement said. The White House declined to comment. The witness said the person seated behind them also observed the object, and turned around to ask if they had also seen it. “I’ve never seen anything as close to a plane as this, and since it was presumably quite small — i.e., it definitely wasn’t a plane – it can’t have been that far to be visible at that speed,” the witness said. A US official who could not be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue told CNN there is a sensor system at Joint Base Andrews that would have, or should have, detected an unauthorized airborne object. They have gone back through the initial feeds and…

Read The Full Article