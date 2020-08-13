US military helicopter struck by bullet over Virginia



The helicopter was a UH-1N Huey design.





The FBI has actually released an examination after a US military helicopter was struck by a bullet while carrying out a regular training workout over the state of Virginia.

One team member was hurt in the shooting on Monday and the helicopter was required to make an emergency situation landing.

Officials stated the airplane was flying about 1,000 feet (300 m) in the air when it was struck.

They are appealing for witnesses.

The occurrence occurred early Monday afternoon, some 16 km (10 miles) from Manassas Regional Airport, in north Virginia.

The helicopter made an emergency situation landing at the airport after being struck.

The hurt team member was required to healthcare facility following the occurrence however has actually given that been released. The Air Force stated the UH-1N Huey helicopter had actually sustained some damage.

The squadron the helicopter was appointed to is accountable for transferring senior military and civilian leaders and dignitaries, along with carrying out medical evacuations.

The FBI stated it was working …