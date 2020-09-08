US Marine pardoned in 2014 murder of transgender woman in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine president pardoned a U.S. Marine on Monday in a surprise move that will free him from imprisonment for the 2014 killing of a transgender Filipino woman that sparked anger in the former American colony.

President Rodrigo Duterte said he decided to pardon Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton because the Marine was not treated fairly after opponents blocked his early release for good conduct in detention.

A left-wing human rights group, Karapatan, immediately condemned the pardon as a “despicable and shameless mockery of justice and servility to U.S. imperialist interests.”

Pemberton was convicted of homicide and has been serving a prison term of six to 10 years for the killing of Jennifer Laude in a motel in Olongapo, northwest of Manila.

His lawyer, Rowena Garcia-Flores, told The Associated Press that Pemberton was already aware of Duterte’s decision when she called him.

Fact check:Donald Trump and transgender service members

“I heard the news,” Garcia-Flores quoted the 25-year-old Pemberton as saying. “I’m very happy.”

Meeting Pemberton in detention a few days ago, she said he expressed his willingness to apologize to the Laude family even belatedly. Pemberton would likely be removed from the Marines due to his conviction and plans to work in the U.S., Garcia-Flores added.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque, who once served as a lawyer for the Laude family, said the presidential pardon would mean the immediate…