US Marine in Darwin tests COVID-19 positive after landing in Northern Territory town

A US marine in Darwin has examined positive for coronavirus after being screened on arrival.

The soldier, who does not have any signs, arrived on Wednesday and had no direct contact with the overall neighborhood.

In a press release, Defence stated all US personnel who arrived or interacted with the particular person would proceed to be monitored throughout their obligatory 14-day quarantine.

The Northern Territory plans to reopen its borders to the remainder of the nation – besides Victoria – on July 17, after closing them in the course of the outbreak of COVID-19 earlier in the yr.

extra to return