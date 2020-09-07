US lowers sights on China’s biggest chipmaker, SMIC

The US may be readying to enact a Huawei-like ban China’s largest chipmaker

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation’s shares dropped dramatically and Beijing condemned the news

China’s largest chip maker’s stock tanked 23% after reports that the Trump administration could add the firm to a government trade blacklist.

The prospect of a Huawei-like ban was met by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) with “complete shock and perplexity.” A severance would restrict US suppliers from providing it with technology without special permission. SMIC also works with US firms including Qualcomm, Broadcom, and Texas Instruments, among others.

The United States trade clash has so far put a shadow over Huawei’s survival and has pushed ByteDance towards a forced sale of the US arm of social media app TikTok.

Beijing has announced it is “firmly opposed” to any such action against SMIC and has accused Washington of fabricating national security concerns to break international trade rules.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian accused the US of “blatant bullying” and urged it to stop “over-stretching the concept of national security to oppress foreign companies.”

SMIC operates five…