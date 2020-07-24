US lottery jackpot shared after 1992 handshake

Image copyright

Long- time buddies Joe Feeney and Tom Cook made a pact in 1992 – sealed with a handshake – that if among them won the US Powerball lottery they would share it.

Nearly 30 years later on the numbers showed up for Tom – and he honoured the offer.

Joe stated he was stunned when his pal contacted us to state they were sharing the $22 m (₤17 m) jackpot.

“He called me and I said, ‘are you jerking my bobber?'” stated the eager angler.

The 2 guys reside in the Menomonie location of the US state of Wisconsin.

“Congratulations to Tom, Joe, and their families,”Wisconsin Lottery director Cindy Polzin said in a statement “The power of friendship and a handshake has paid off. I’m thrilled for them. Their lucky day has arrived.”

The chances of winning the Powerball jackpot are approximated to be one in about 292 million.

The 2 guys chose to take a money alternative of about $167 m which indicates that – after federal and state taxes – each will take house about $5.7 m.

Tom chose to retire after finding out about the win while Joe was currently retired. They state they are eagerly anticipating investing more time with household.

“We can pursue what we feel comfortable with. I can’t think of a better way to retire,” stated Tom.

Tom purchased the winning $2 Powerball ticket at a store in Menomonie for the make use of 10 June.

In March 2019 another Wisconsin guy was called as the winner of a $768 m Powerball jackpot.