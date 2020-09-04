US legislators introduce bill for in-depth study of blockchain in commerce

A trio of United States House Representatives– 2 Democrats and a Republican– have actually formally presented a brand-new bill to stimulate more in-depth analysis of blockchain innovation in Congress.

On Sept 1,Rep Darren Soto (D-FL),Rep Brett Guthrie (R-KY) andRep Doris Matsui (D-CA) presented a brand-new bill to the House, which was consequently described the Committee on Energy andCommerce

The bill proposes to direct the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, in assessment with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), “to conduct a study and submit to Congress a report on the state of the blockchain technology and use in consumer protection, and for other purposes.”

In May, Cointelegraph had actually acquired draft legislation prepared byRep Guthrie entitled the “Advancing Blockchain Act,” which would need the Secretary of Commerce and the FTC to carry out a study on the effect of blockchain innovation on U.S. organizations in interstate commerce within 2 years.

The draft legislation had, to name a few objectives, looked for to rank the U.S. relative to other nations’ nationwide blockchain techniques.

It likewise called for a clear decision of the jurisdiction and knowledge of various federal companies in relation to blockchain innovations.

Neither today’s bill nor the earlier draft legislation reference cryptocurrencies or digital possessions, however rather restrict their focus toblockchain

Guthrie’s co-sponsor on today’s bill,Rep Soto, has actually formerly promoted keeping cryptocurrencies under the oversight of the Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and FTC. Soto argued at the time that these companies have a “lighter touch” than the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

For blockchain and cryptocurrency lovers,Rep Soto will likely be a familiar name due to his function as co-chairman for the Blockchain Caucus, a governmental group concentrated on blockchain- associated policy.

He has actually been a sponsor and co-sponsor, respectively, of the Token Taxonomy Act and the Digital Taxonomy Act, to name a few efforts.

For her part,Rep Matsui, together withRep Guthrie, presented abill in Feb 2019 to direct the Secretary of Commerce to develop a working group that would suggest to Congress a meaning of blockchain innovation.

This was later on used up in a Senate bill authored by Senator Todd Young (R-IN), entitled the “Blockchain Promotion Act” of 2019.