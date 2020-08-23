US-led coalition hands over military base to Iraq – Middle East Monitor

The US-led coalition versus Daesh on Sunday withdrew from the Taji military base in Iraq and handed it over to the Iraqi army, according to the coalition, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The movement of coalition military personnel is part of a long-range plan coordinated with the government of Iraq,” the coalition stated in a declaration.

It stated the Taji base, 85 km north of Baghdad, was a prime area for the training of the Iraqi forces.

Major General Tahsin al-Khafaji, a spokesperson for the joint operations of the Iraqi army, stated the troop withdrawal comes under a concurred schedule to hand over other military bases throughout Iraq.

This is the seventh military base to be handed over to the Iraqi army this year.

The pullout comes in the middle of increasing attacks by Iranian- backed militias on bases real estate United States soldiers and diplomats in Iraq.

Iraq: Threats to target United States interests after Al-Kadhimi’s see to Washington

United States authorities have actually consistently implicated the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades, which runs under the umbrella of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi), of releasing rocket attacks on military bases that host United States soldiers and other centers in Iraq.

Such attacks have actually increased given that the United States assassinated Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a drone attack in Baghdad in early January.

Currently, there are …