US leaves consulate in China as deadline passes – Armenian News

American diplomatic personnel have actually left their consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu, after a 72- hour deadline ended, BBC News reports.

China purchased the closure in action to the US closing the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas, recently.

Before Monday’s deadline, personnel were seen leaving the structure, a plaque was gotten rid of, and a US flag was reduced.

China’s foreign ministry stated Chinese personnel got in the structure after the deadline and “took over”.

As the US consulate closed, crowds of regional homeowners collected outside, with numerous waving Chinese flags and taking selfies.

Beijing purchased the closure in action to the US closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston – over claims that it was utilized as a center for spying.