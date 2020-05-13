US lawmakers threaten Jordan over refusal to extradite ex-Palestinian prisoner – Middle East Monitor

A team of Republican participants of Congress have actually intimidated Jordan with assents if it stops working to extradite Ahlam Al-Tamimi, in a project lead by an American pro-Israel entrance hall team requiring Amman hand over the previous Palestinian prisoner.

Al-Tamimi, that was founded guilty over the 2001 battle of a Jerusalem restaurant, was released 10 years later on as component of a mass prisoner exchange to safeguard the launch of Israeli soldier GiladShalit In 2013 the US Justice Department submitted criminal costs versus her. Four years later on the FBI positioned the 40- year-old Jordanian nationwide on its “most wanted” listing and also officially requested her extradition.

Al-Tamimi can be attempted in the US as 2 of the sufferers of the 2001 battle of a Sbarro dining establishment in Jerusalem were American residents.

Jordan has, nonetheless, declined to extradite Al-Tamimi, pointing out the truth that parliament has actually not yet validated an extradition treaty authorized in between both allied countries. Washington preserves that the treaty stands and also should be complied with.

Jordan’s refusal has actually given stress in between Amman and alsoWashington Lawmakers in the Hashemite Kingdom advised parliament to decline US extradition needs for Al-Tamimi

Earlier this month, Congressman Greg Steube together with 6 Republican associates restored needs for Al-Tamimi’s extradition in a letter supplied to Jordanian Ambassador Dina Kawar.

“As lawmakers ourselves, seeing Jordan provide a confessed bomber with legal impunity while rebuffing an arrest warrant and extradition request from its most significant ally and friend, the United States, amounts to a deeply troubling scenario,” Steube created in the letter authorized by 6 various other Republican Congressmen.

The letter intimidated Jordan with assents keeping in mind that the US Congress had actually enacted assents in December 2019 that uses to “a country which has notified the Department of State of its refusal to extradite to the United States any individual indicted for a criminal offense.” The letter urged that the US had an extradition order that required to be valued.

According to the Jewish News Syndicate, pro-Israeli entrance hall team the Endowment for Middle East Truth (EMET) lagged the letter and also has actually long been increasing recognition regarding Al-Tamimi’s instance and also asking for her extradition.

