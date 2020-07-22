US Lags Behind Other Nations Regarding CBDCs, Says Former CFTC Commissioner

Sharon Bowen, a former Commissioner at the United States Commodities Futures Trading Commission, today stated that the U.S. was falling back other nations that are dealing with a reserve bank digital currency, or CBDC.

During a webinar hosted by the consultancy company Accenture, Bowen– presently a board member at Intercontinental Exchange– stated that a CBDC would assist the U.S. dollar keep prominence worldwide economy.

She mentioned that if the U.S. does not desire other nations to “threaten the monetary policy or monetary supply” of the dollar, it should seriously think about cross-border deals through using a CBDC.

Bowen worried that, while the Federal Reserve chairman thinks that the federal government and not personal entities ought to establish the CBDC, it was necessary to bring numerous stakeholders for a more varied viewpoint.

She stated, “It’s really important that we decide how that technology would operate alongside our existing and future financial systems… We need to make sure that these markets are free from operational risk and system outages and, you know, to make sure that we continue to have a resilient financial system.”

Late to the video game?

Adding to what Bowen stated, the head of blockchain at the World Economic Forum, Sheila Warren, stated that the U.S was definitely late to the video game however whether it is still behind was a different concern.

She described that establishing nations have the ability to more quickly try out a CBDC since they are checking out usage cases on a domestic level. “They weren’t setting the table for the entire global economy,” she included.

For the U.S. to establish a digital fiat currency, Warren stated, the nation requires to examine its concerns, and thoroughly consider what issues might be resolved in the short-term and mid term and likewise acknowledge what issues run out scope for a CBDC.