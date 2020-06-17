US Justice Department proposes laws to weaken protections for social media firms

The US Department of Justice is preparing new laws to dilute legal protections for tech firms should they attempt to censor content on their social media platforms.

A senior official in the Trump administration claimed the proposals, that could be pitched as soon as this week, were aimed at preventing US tech giants such as for example Facebook from removing content without clear explanations, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The new legislation would also roll back protections for businesses that host content from third parties that could be considered harmful under their own moderation policies, aiming to cause them to become take greater responsibility for posts on the services. Details of the legislation are yet to be confirmed.

The move follows a feud between President Donald Trump and Twitter, which last month placed fact-checks on some of his tweets, prompting him to issue an executive order aiming to narrow a liability shield enjoyed by social-media businesses.