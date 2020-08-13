US justice department accuses Yale of admissions bias

The US Department of Justice on Thursday implicated Yale University of victimizing Asian-American and white undergraduate candidates, alerting the organization it would deal with a suit if it did not alter its admissions practices.

In a letter to the Ivy League university, the justice department declared that Yale offered illegal choice to black and Hispanic candidates, and declared that Asian-American and white trainees with similar grades were accepted at a substantially lower rate.

“There is no such thing as a nice form of race discrimination,” stated Eric Dreiband, who heads the justice department’s civil department. “Unlawfully dividing Americans into racial and ethnic blocs fosters stereotypes, bitterness, and division.”

The claims are the most recent example of the political and legal pressure top US universities have actually dealt with in the last few years over their affirmative action policies, which conservatives have actually long looked for to loosen up.

Similar claims have actually been levelled at Harvard University, which in 2015 won a suit brought by a trainee group declaring it unjustly restricted the number of Asian-American candidates it confessed. The case is on appeal, and the justice department has actually stepped in versus the university.

Yale on Thursday rejected the justice department’s …