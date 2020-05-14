US judge asks if Michael Flynn should be held in contempt for perjury | US news

A US judge has signalled reluctance to permit the Department of Justice to drop its prison prosecution of Michael Flynn, tasking a retired judge with advising on whether or not the previous Trump administration official should face an extra prison contempt cost for perjury.

In a brief written order, the US district judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington requested John Gleeson, a former federal judge in New York, to current arguments in the case as an amicus curiae, or buddy of the court docket.

Sullivan mentioned he was looking for Gleeson’s advice on whether or not Flynn should face a prison contempt cost for perjury as a result of he testified underneath oath that he was responsible of mendacity to the FBI however then reversed course and mentioned he had by no means lied.

Sullivan additionally mentioned he needed Gleeson to make the case for why a movement to dismiss the Flynn case filed by the DoJ final week should be rejected. A spokeswoman for the division declined to remark.

The DoJ’s stunning determination on 7 May to drop its case in opposition to Flynn got here after rising strain from Donald Trump and his political allies who repeatedly accused the FBI of improprieties in the way it dealt with the investigation.

Until then, the DoJ had defended the FBI’s actions in the case.

Flynn, a retired lieutenant basic who served as an adviser to Trump throughout the 2016 marketing campaign, pleaded responsible in 2017 to mendacity to the FBI about his interactions with Russia’s US ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the weeks earlier than Trump took workplace.

However, later in the case he switched legal professionals and techniques, accusing the FBI of tricking him and looking for to have his responsible plea withdrawn.

The lawyer basic, William Barr, revealed in February he had tapped Jeffrey Jensen, a federal prosecutor in Missouri, to work alongside profession prosecutors to assist evaluation the case.

Jensen in the end advisable that Barr abandon the case, which the DoJ did in a submitting on 7 May, saying that the FBI’s Flynn interview on 24 January 2017 that underpinned the costs was performed with out a “legitimate investigative basis” and that Flynn’s statements weren’t “material even if untrue”.

Since then, Barr has been criticised by Democrats and former profession prosecutors, who mentioned his actions amounted to improper political meddling and hurt the integrity of the DoJ.