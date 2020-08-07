US jobs growth slows in July as pandemic takes toll

Hiring in the US slowed dramatically in July as the nation had a hard time to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

Employers included 1.8 million jobs last month, below a record 4.8 million in June.

The joblessness rate was up to 10.2%, continuing to enhance from the high of 14.7% seen in April.

The figures reignited require Washington to authorize more financial stimulus, though the downturn was not as bad as lots of financial experts had actually feared.

The US economy has actually lost approximately 10 million jobs because February, when joblessness was hovering around 3.5% – a 50- year low.

In the 3 months to the end of June, the nation’s economy was struck by its sharpest quarterly contraction in more than 70 years of record-keeping, diminishing at a yearly rate of 33% or almost 10% year-on-year.