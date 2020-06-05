US jobless rate declines to 13.3% as employment RISES 2.5m

Employment figures unexpectedly rose by 2.5 million in May and the jobless rate declined to a still-high 13.3 percent as US states loosened their coronavirus lockdowns and organizations began recalling workers.

Economists have been predicting that the Labor Department report on Friday would reveal the unemployment rate had increased to a record 20 percent and about eight million jobs had been lost.

Instead, the Labor Department’s closely watched monthly employment report showed the jobless rate dropped to 13.3 percent last month from 14.7 percent in April.

That figure is still on par in what the US witnessed throughout the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 2.5 million jobs in May after a record plunge of 20.6 million in April, according to the report.

The quantity of unemployed Americans is now at 21 million.

President Donald Trump immediately took credit for the rise in jobs just moments after the report was released, tweeting: ‘Really Big Jobs Report. Great going President Trump (kidding but true)!’

The over all job cuts have widened economic disparities that have disproportionately hurt minorities and lower-educated workers.

Though the unemployment rate for white Americans was 12.4 percent in May, it had been 17.6 percent for Hispanics and 16.8 percent for African-Americans.

The latest figures certainly are a surprisingly positive reading in the middle of a recession that has paralyzed the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The May job gain suggests that organizations have quickly been recalling workers as states have reopened their economies following weeks long lockdowns.

The industries to begin to see the sharpest increases in employment in May were in leisure and hospitality, construction, education and heath services, and retail trade.

‘These improvements in the labor market reflected a small resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April due to the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to contain it,’ the Labor Department said in a statement.

The report gave yet another shot of adrenaline to Wall Street’s recent rally with stocks climbing early Friday. The Dow Jones opened nearly 700 points higher.

It came on the heels of surveys showing consumer confidence, manufacturing and services industries stabilizing.

Other evidence in addition has shown that the job market meltdown set off by the coronavirus has bottomed out.

The number of people filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined for nine straight weeks, according to weekly job numbers released on Thursday.

Another 1.87 million new claims for unemployment benefits were filed in the week ending on May 30.

While new jobless claims have declined since hitting a record 6.87 million in late March, the newest 1.87 million figure is still significantly high by historical standards.

It means that significantly more than 42 million Americans have already been thrown out of work in the 3 months since COVID-19 struck hard in March, forced widespread business closures and sent the economy into a deep recession.

The final number of people who’re now receiving jobless aid rose only slightly to 21.5 million, suggesting that rehiring is offsetting some of the ongoing layoffs.

With all states along the way of gradually reopening for business, more consumers are starting to reunite to restaurants, stores and hair salons. That trend has boosted consumer spending from extremely low levels and has likely encouraged some companies to hire again.

The latest figures weren’t suffering from the protests over the killing of George Floyd, which in recent days forced some major retailers and small businesses to close, since it covers claims filed only through May 30.

WEEKLY UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS: Another 1.87 million new claims for unemployment benefits were filed the other day, the Labor Department said on Thursday. It marks the first time claims have already been below 2 million since March 21