US Issues Warns Firms Over Potential Supply Links to Xinjiang Rights Abuses

The U.S. on Wednesday warned firms to shun supply chains linked to forced labor, mass detention and other abuses against Uyghurs in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urging executives to weigh the “reputational, economic, and legal risks of supporting such assaults on human dignity.”

The advisory—issued jointly by the Departments of State, Treasury, Commerce, and Homeland Security—cautioned that firms with these types of supply chain links must be aware they could be assisting in the development of surveillance tools for the Chinese government in the XUAR.

They can also be relying on labor or goods sourced in the XUAR, or from factories elsewhere in China implicated in forced labor in the region inside their supply chains, it warned, noting “the prevalence of forced labor and other labor abuses” there.

Additionally, firms may be aiding in the construction of the XUAR’s internment camps, believed to hold up to 1.8 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities since April 2017, or of manufacturing facilities in close proximity to the camps operated by businesses accepting subsidies from the Chinese government to subject minority groups to forced labor, the advisory said.

The advisory urged firms with potential exposure inside their supply chain to entities that participate in rights abuses in the XUAR or that use forced labor from the location to “apply appropriate industry due diligence” to ensure they are perhaps not linked to the violations.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Department of State on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on corporate CEOs to “read this notice closely and be aware of the reputational, economic, and legal risks of supporting such assaults on human dignity.”

He noted that while targeted against ethnic and religious minorities, China’s use of forced labor isn’t any longer confined to the XUAR and is increasingly taking place through the country via government-facilitated arrangements with private sector manufacturers.

Pompeo also drew attention to a “deeply disturbing” report released Monday by German researcher Adrian Zenz which details a ruling-Chinese Communist Party (CCP) policy of forced sterilization and abortions on Uyghurs as well as other minorities in the XUAR.

Zenz, a senior fellow in China Studies at the Washington-based Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation and one of the world’s foremost experts on mass incarcerations in the area, concluded that the policy likely constitutes a government-led campaign of genocide under United Nations’ definitions.

“This shocking news is sadly consistent with the CCP’s decades-long callous disregard for the sanctity of human life,” Pompeo said at Monday’s briefing.

“I call on all nations, women’s advocates, religious groups, and human rights organizations to stand up for the Chinese people’s basic human dignity.”

Call for international support

Pompeo pointed to U.S. President Donald Trump’s enactment last month of the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020 (UHRPA), which passed not exactly unanimously through both houses of Congress at the end of May.

The legislation highlights arbitrary incarceration, forced labor, as well as other abuses in the XUAR and provides for sanctions against Chinese officials deemed in charge of them beneath the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, although such measures have yet to be taken.

“The United States has taken the strongest action of any nation in the world to protect the human rights of all Chinese people, including the Uyghur people, and we will continue to do that,” the secretary said.

He called on U.S. allies in Europe and on majority Muslim nations to also take actions to hold China in charge of its abuses in the XUAR.

But Pompeo stepped straight back from labeling Beijing’s policies in the region element of a campaign of genocide against the Uyghur people.

“We’ll evaluate how we think about the Chinese actions and what we ought to call them,” that he said, adding that the U.S. is “constantly evaluating those actions against the legal norms and standards for the world.”

Congress may possibly soon debate new legislation which would prohibit imports from the XUAR to the U.S. amid growing evidence that internment camps in the location have increasingly transitioned from political indoctrination to forced labor, with detainees being sent to work in cotton and textile factories.

The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, introduced in March, would block imports from the region unless proof can be shown that they are perhaps not linked to forced labor.

Reported by Alim Seytoff for RFA’s Uyghur Service. Written in English by Joshua Lipes.