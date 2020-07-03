US, Israel forcing Iran to change its strategy – Middle East Monitor

Iran will “change its strategy of confrontation” with the US and Israel should they cross the red lines and target its national interests, Noor News, known to be close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), warned yesterday.

The news agency’s report came in response to news circulating on Israeli media that the explosion and fire at the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, which happened yesterday morning, and the explosion at gas-storage facility belonging to the Ministry of Defence in the Parchin region, east of Tehran, last Sunday, were both due to Israeli cyber attacks.

The report said that “some US and Israeli leaders have sought – over the past days – to strike Iran’s defence and nuclear capabilities, along with continuing political pressure,” adding that “Iran’s current strategies of confrontation should be reviewed and its deterrent capabilities should be increased.”

The report added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US envoy Brian Hook announced, along with a quantity of security and military officials, their intention to strike Iranian military and nuclear installations.

The report highlighted that the US’ draft resolution to extend an UN arms embargo on Iran is really a new episode in some attacks from the Islamic Republic.

The report concluded that “Iran, in addition to defending its national positions and interests, has endeavoured intelligently and wisely to avoid deepening the crisis and creating unpredictable conditions,” warning that Tehran will reconsider its strategy of confrontation prior to the new circumstances.