US is reopening its borders to Europe, the global epicenter of Covid-19

CNN’s Jake Tapper, Melissa Bell and Dr. Sanjay Gupta discuss the US reopening its borders to vaccinated international travelers at the same moment Europe is battling a surge of Covid-19 cases that has pushed the continent back into the epicenter of the pandemic.

