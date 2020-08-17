US intelligence indicates Iran paid bounties to Taliban for targeting American troops in Afghanistan

“Bounties” were paid by a foreign federal government, recognized to CNN as Iran, to the Haqqani network– a terrorist group that is led by the 2nd greatest ranking leader of the Taliban– for their attack on Bagram Air Base on December 11, which eliminated 2 civilians and hurt more than 70 others, consisting of 4 US workers, according to a Pentagon instruction file examined by CNN.

The name of the foreign federal government that made these payments stays classified however 2 sources knowledgeable about the intelligence verified to CNN that it refersto Iran

Russia has actually rejected the accusation. The absence of public condemnation of Iran or the Taliban and the choice not to pursue a diplomatic or military reaction likewise highlights the administration’s evident desire to secure peace talks with the Taliban– which culminated in an agreement that was signed in February– at all expenses with the objective of assisting Trump satisfy his long-stated project guarantee of eliminating American troops from Afghanistan. Sophisticated attack rattled authorities The attack at Bagram, which is considered as the most popular US military setup in Afghanistan, was extremely advanced and rattled authorities dealing with Afghanistan matters due to the fact that it highlighted vulnerabilities of a few of the American substances, according to one source included in the Taliban peace efforts. Specifically, the Pentagon instruction file kept in mind that a suicide vehicle-borne improvised explosive gadgets (SVBIED) was utilized in the …

