US intel agencies find Wuhan officials kept Beijing in the dark for weeks about coronavirus

The reports also say that when the Chinese Communist Party learned about the virus, it sought to obscure the full extent of that knowledge from the rest of the world — painting an overall picture of a dangerously secretive political system, the US officials said. The Trump administration has repeatedly made that accusation and US officials say the Chinese conduct fits a pattern that was also seen during the outbreak of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, in 2003.

While the US continues to collect information about the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, the intelligence contains indisputable evidence of the local cover-up attempt, the officials say.

The New York Times was first to reveal that US intelligence had reported on efforts to coverup information about the virus at the local level in Wuhan.

President Donald Trump and his senior officials have aggressively attacked China for the pandemic, with Trump at one point suggesting Beijing intentionally allowed the virus to spread beyond its borders to harm other nations’ economies. The criticism marked a sharp about-face after Trump’s initial praise for President Xi Jinping’s handling of the virus — part of an election campaign strategy to deflect blame for a pandemic that has killed 175,000 Americans and now infects more than 5.5 million in the US. Local governance in Wuhan includes both state officials and Chinese Communist Party officials, and US intelligence shows that even within the party, officials…

