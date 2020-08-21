US imposes visa restrictions on 14 Iranians over human rights violations – Middle East Monitor

The United States on Friday stated it was enforcing visa restrictions on 13 Iranian people for their participation in “gross violations of human rights” concerning a 1990 assassination of an Iranian opposition figure in Switzerland, Reuters reports.

It did not divulge the names of the people.

In a declaration, State Department stated it was likewise designating Hojatollah Khodaei Souri, who it stated as director of Iran’s Evin Prison ran an organization “synonymous with torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment.”

