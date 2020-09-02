US imposes new restrictions on Chinese diplomats

The leading US diplomat stated that the “State Department has established a mechanism requiring approval for senior Chinese diplomats in the United States to visit university campuses and to meet with local government officials.”

“Cultural events with groups larger than 50 people hosted by the Chinese embassy and consular posts outside our mission properties will also require our approval,” Pompeo stated at a press conference at theState Department “Additionally, we’re taking further steps to ensure that all official PRC embassy and consular social media accounts are properly identified as government accounts, Chinese government accounts.”

As with other current actions versus China, Pompeo declared the administration had actually carried out the relocation in the name of reciprocity.

“We’re simply demanding reciprocity. Access for our diplomats in China should be reflective of the access that Chinese diplomats in the United States have, and today’s steps will move us substantially in that direction,” he stated.

In a different composed declaration, he included, “Should the PRC eliminate the restrictions imposed on U.S. diplomats, we stand ready to reciprocate.” Wednesday’s statement intensifies a previous relocation from last October, which needed Chinese diplomats to report ahead of time any main conferences and sees with state authorities, regional and community workplaces, universities, and research study organizations in reaction to restrictions dealt with by American diplomats in China. “In China, U.S. …

