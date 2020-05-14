US immunologist warns of ‘darkest winter in modern history’ if the coronavirus rebounds

More than 83,000 folks have died in the US, representing greater than one-fourth of world deaths and the world’s highest toll. On the planet greater than 4.three million have been contaminated and about 295,000 have died.

Eager to restart the economic system, Trump has been urging states to carry restrictions, and plenty of governors are doing so regularly, although customers stay leery of going again to eating places, social occasions and sporting competitions.

In his ready testimony, Bright stated, “The undeniable fact is there will be a resurgence of (COVID-19) this fall, greatly compounding the challenges of seasonal influenza and putting an unprecedented strain on our health care system.”

“Without clear planning and implementation of the steps that I and other experts have outlined, 2020 will be darkest winter in modern history,” Bright wrote.