US immigration agency that issues visas, green cards struggles to stay afloat – Armenian News

A sheer decrease in applications for green cards, citizenship as well as various other programs has actually intimidated the solvency of the government agency that carries out the nation’s legal immigration system, motivating it to look for a $1.2 billion cash money mixture from Congress in addition to cost walks to stay afloat.

The United States Citizenship as well as Immigration Services, which counts on the charges that it bills candidates to fund its procedures, stated that it might lack cash by the summer season since the coronavirus pandemic had actually caused much less individuals looking for visas as well as various other advantages.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, U.S.C.I.S. has seen a dramatic decrease in revenue,” stated a representative for the agency, keeping in mind that its invoices might drop by greater than 60 percent by the close of the existing , which finishesSept 30, The New York Times records.

Without the $1.2 billion shot from Congress, the agency, he stated, would certainly be not able to fund its procedures in an issue of months. The agency strategies to enforce a 10 percent “surcharge” on applications, in addition to formerly suggested rises, that it is anticipating to carry out in the coming months.

Critics condemned the Trump management’s rigid plans, which have actually triggered stockpiles, bureaucracy as well as application rejections to escalate, for putting off an unknown variety of individuals from looking for visas as well as various other immigration advantages.