US House passes Artsakh aid amendment – Armenian News

The US House cast an effective vote in assistance of Artsakh aid Thursday, embracing a bi- partisan ANCA- backed amendment led by Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Jackie Speier (D- CA), Representatives TJ Cox (D- CA), Gus Bilirakis (R- FL), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D- IL) and more than 35 of their House coworkers to continue life- conserving de- mining help, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

The vote represents an effective rebuke to the Azerbaijani federal government- driven, State Department- supported effort to end Artsakh’s demining program, regardless of its amazing record of having actually gotten rid of 10s of countless landmines and conserving many lives.

“Saving lives and limbs in Artsakh – that is what Congress did today – with the united effort of thousands of ANCA supporters around the country,” stated ANCA Chairman RaffiHamparian “The ANCA thanks Congresswoman Speier and her colleagues – Democrats and Republicans – who faced down a blizzard of vicious attacks by Azerbaijan and its allies.”

“Moving forward – we will press ahead in the Senate and make sure the U.S. Agency for International Development completes America’s noble de-mining mission. The ANCA will not rest, we will not retreat, until Artsakh is landmine free,” continued Hamparian.

The bi- partisan Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) aid amendment to H.R.7608 was embraced as part of a bigger “en bloc” group of modifications backed by the House bulk. As is typically the case in the U.S. House, this “en bloc” was authorized on a celebration line vote. The Artsakh amendment requires $1.4 million in U.S. aid for the continuing life- conserving de- mining efforts of The HALOTrust House members signing up with Representatives Jackie Speier (D- CA), TJ Cox (D- CA), Gus Bilirakis (R- FL), and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D- IL) beforehand the amendment were: Representatives Tony Cárdenas (D- CA), Judy Chu (D- CA), David Cicilline (D- RI), Gil Cisneros (D- CA), Jim Costa (D- CA), Jason Crow (D- CO), Danny Davis (D- IL), Ted Deutch (D- FL), Anna Eshoo (D- CA), Ruben Gallego (D- AZ), John Garamendi (D- CA), Jimmy Gomez (D- CA), Josh Gottheimer (D- NJ), Jim Langevin (D- RI), Susie Lee (D- NV), Andy Levin (D- MI), Joe Kennedy (D- MA), Ted Lieu (D- CA), Dan Lipinski (D- IL) Zoe Lofgren (D- CA), Carolyn Maloney (D- NY), Grace Napolitano (D- CA), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D- DC), Devin Nunes (R- CA), Ilhan Omar (D- MN), Max Rose (D- NY), Harley Rouda (D- CA), Linda Sánchez (D- CA), Janet Schakowsky (D- IL), Adam Schiff (D- CA), Brad Schneider (D- IL), Brad Sherman (D- CA), Dina Titus (D- NV), Rashida Tlaib (D- MI), Paul Tonko (D- NY), Lori Trahan (D- MA), and Juan Vargas (D- CA). No other amendment to the FY2021 Foreign Aid Bill had as lots of co- sponsors.

House Rules Committee Jim McGovern’s management to permit a vote on the amendment– over laborious objections by the pro-Azerbaijan lobby– was essential to House passage of the step.

Continued aid to Artsakh to support demining and rehab efforts has actually been a crucial part of the ANCA’s 360- degree policy top priorities to make sure Artsakh security and liberty. The United States has actually been moneying humanitarian programs in Artsakh given that 1998, supplying tidy water to rural neighborhoods, assistance for maternal and kid health, and life- conserving demining help. Through ANCA- supported Congressionally- mandated U.S. help, The HALO Trust has actually been de- mining in Artsakh given that2001 Since then, they have actually cleared 61,000 landmines and explosive dangers and changed 62,000 acres of previous minefields into land offered for efficient usage and leisure. Just as notably, U.S. help has actually offered mine threat education to each trainee in Karabakh given that 2003.

Artsakh aid has actually been long under attack by Azerbaijan’s Aliyev program, and over the previous 2 years, strongly targeted by the Trump Administration, even as it increases US defense and security aid to Baku.

Over 10,000 supporters have actually called Congress in assistance of ongoing U.S. demining help to Artsakh through the ANCA’s online action websites. ANCA Leo Sarkisian and Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Summer program individuals have actually been rallying across the country constituent outreach in assistance of continued Artsakhaid Countless more have actually utilized ANCA advocacy tools to get in touch with their U.S. lawmakers.

The Artsakh aid amendment was highly supported by the Hellenic American Leadership Council and In Defense of Christians.

The ANCA is presently dealing with Senate leaders to consist of Artsakh aid in their variation of the FY2021 Foreign Aid Bill, yet to be used up by the AppropriationsCommittee Pro-Artsakh supporters can call their Senators by going to anca.org/alert. Constituents can be straight linked to their Senators by phone through the ANCA’s Quick Connect system by going to anca.org/call.

Grassroots outreach to Congressional workplaces will continue till the FY2021 Foreign Aid Bill is settled.