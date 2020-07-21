US house demands greater oversight on US military aid to Azerbaijan – Armenian News

The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed an amendment by Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone (D-NJ) Monday which calls for greater Congressional oversight over a US military aid program under which Azerbaijan has received over $120 million in US defense assistance, Asbarez reports, citing the Armenian National Committee of America.

Monday’s vote comes just a week after Azerbaijani President Aliyev launched the deadliest attack against Armenia since the 2016, resulting in the death of over 16 soldiers, the shelling of an Armenian kindergarten and other civilian targets, and Azerbaijani threats to bomb Armenia’s Metsamor nuclear power plant.

“We thank Congressman Pallone, Sherman, Speier, and Schiff for demanding transparency and accountability from the Administration regarding its reckless arming of an increasingly hostile and virulently anti-Armenian Aliyev regime,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “Armenian Americans deeply appreciate the strong leadership of the Armenian Caucus on the full range of policy priorities of concern to our Congressional friends, community partners, and coalition allies.”

The Pallone Amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA – H.R.6395), which was cosponsored by Representatives Brad Sherman (D-CA), Jackie Speier (D-CA), Adam Schiff (D-CA), requires that the Defense Department submit a report to Congress on a U.S. military aid program (known as Section 333) that has sent over $120 million worth of defense assistance to Azerbaijan over the past several years. Congressman Pallone shared the importance of his amendment during an “ANCA Congressional Corner” video interview with Government Affairs Director Tereza Yerimyan last week. Rep. Sherman spoke in support of the amendment during floor consideration noting Azerbaijan’s gross human rights violations committed during its aggression against Artsakh and Armenia.