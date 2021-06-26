US home sales hit record high in May, EU launches antitrust investigation into Google and more
Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman breaks down Monday’s business headlines, including: The EU opening an antitrust probe into Google, The U.S. Supreme Court siding with college athletes over allowing benefits that include cash or cash-equivalent awards, Steven Spielberg signing a deal with Netflix to produce multiple films, and the U.S. housing market reaching record-high prices.

