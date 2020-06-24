US hits a new daily COVID-19 high, two months after the last peak

There were 38,672 positive COVID-19 tests reported in the United States today, a new record high, based on the COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer organization housed at The Atlantic that collects data on the pandemic. The count surged past the previous high of 36,001, reported on April 25.

Early in the pandemic, the US caseload was driven by outbreaks in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Those states have largely controlled the transmission of the virus, and daily case counts are down. The outbreak is currently accelerating in the South and the West. States like Arizona, Florida, California, and South Carolina — which had relatively low numbers of cases early on — are home to the lion’s share of the newly diagnosed cases.

The US is testing more people for COVID-19 now than it absolutely was in April, but that’s not the only basis for the skyrocketing case numbers. The percentage of the tests done in the country that come straight back positive is ticking back up, aswell. In Arizona, for example, over 20 % of tests are coming back positive. At the start of the month in that state, only around 10 percent of tests were positive.

California set a record on Monday with 5,019 people testing positive for Covid-19 within a 24 hour period. 35% of CA’s Covid-19 cases were reported in only the past 2 weeks. — Dr. Seema Yasmin (@DoctorYasmin) June 24, 2020

The spikes in certain states began a couple weeks after those same states lifted stay-at-home orders, although they hadn’t met some expert-recommended benchmarks.

Leaders in lots of of those states are also reluctant to enforce strategies which could help slow the resulting spread of COVID-19: Texas Governor Greg Abbott, for example, resisted calls to announce a statewide mask mandate. This week, he encouraged Texas residents to stay home, but said he would not reintroduce restrictions on businesses. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said that there would not be a second lockdown order.

As cases surge, President Trump and the authorities are withdrawing from the virus response. The administration announced Wednesday that it’s withdrawing federal support for 13 COVID-19 testing web sites and turning management — and supply acquisition — up to the states. Seven of the sites come in Texas.

Trump also said at a campaign rally this weekend that the country should decelerate testing to prevent adding new cases to the US tally.

Some COVID-19 patients weren’t worth counting, Trump indicated. “The young man is 10 years old. He’s got the sniffles. He’ll recover in about 15 minutes. That’s a case!”

White House officials said that Trump was kidding and that he didn’t actually want to slow testing down. Trump said on Monday that he wasn’t kidding.