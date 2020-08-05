US Health Secretary to Visit Taiwan in First Top-Level Visit For Years

U.S. health secretary Alex Azar is to make the first cabinet-level visit of a U.S. authorities to Taiwan in 6 years, as Washington promises to take more actions to increase the democratic island, which China has actually threatened to get into.

Alez Azar, secretary of health and human services, stated the administration of President Donald Trump desired to communicate its assistance to Taiwan, which he stated had actually had “remarkable success” in handling the coronavirus pandemic.

“Taiwan has been a model of transparency and cooperation in global health during the COVID-19 pandemic and long before it,” Azar stated in a declaration revealing the journey.

“I look forward to conveying President Trump’s support for Taiwan’s global health leadership and underscoring our shared belief that free and democratic societies are the best model for protecting and promoting health,” he stated, including that the journey would likely reinforce financial and public health cooperation with Taiwan’s judgment Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and president Tsai Ing- wen.

Azar’s historical visit will reinforce the U.S.-Taiwan collaboration and improve U.S-Taiwan cooperation to fight the international COVID-19 pandemic, the declaration stated, including that Taiwan had actually played a “critical” function in the global action to the pandemic.

Azar’s visit follows Trump …