US health chief to make most senior visit to Taiwan in decades

The journey, set up “in the coming days,” will be the greatest level visit by any US Cabinet authorities to the island given that 1979, when Washington broke main ties with Taiwan to develop diplomatic relations with Beijing, stated a declaration from the US Health and Human Services (HHS) Department.

The prominent journey is most likely to intensify relations in between Beijing-Washington, which have actually nosedived this year to their floor indecades For years, stress and competitions have actually simmered in between the world’s 2 biggest economies over trade, innovation and geopolitics, however the coronavirus pandemic has actually dealt a more blow to their currently stretched ties.

During his visit, Azar will meet senior Taiwan equivalents, Covid-19 responders and specialists on behalf of US President Donald Trump to talk about the worldwide pandemic action, US-Taiwan collaboration and the island’s function as a “reliable global supplier of medical equipment and critical technology,” according to the declaration.

“Taiwan has been a model of transparency and cooperation in global health during the Covid-19 pandemic and long before it,” Azar stated in a declaration.

“I look forward to conveying President Trump’s support for Taiwan’s global health leadership and underscoring our shared belief that free and democratic societies are the best model for protecting and promoting health,” he stated. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry stated the visit would be a “testimony to the strong shared trust and smooth interaction in between Taiwan …

Read The Full Article