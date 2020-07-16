US has ‘several’ indications Iran has put portions of air defense on high alert

The change in alert status means Iranian surface-to-air missile batteries would be prepared to fire at targets perceived to be a threat.

The official wouldn’t say the way the US found on these indicators, but American satellites, spy planes, and ships routinely operate in nearby international airspace and waters where they continuously monitor Iranian activity.

Several US military officials declined to publicly comment on whether the US has intelligence related to Iran’s alert status.

The US currently assesses the Iranian alert is not part of an exercise exercise but is a reaction to recent events and nervousness over whether there is an unknown threat to the regime in the wake of multiple mysterious explosions at various facilities this month.

A battle to explain

Iran has struggled to explain the main cause of those incidents, including a fire that caused major injury to a site that has been key to the country’s uranium enrichment program, prompting questions about potential sabotage.

International speculation has centered on a theory that Israel may be behind some of the explosions, even though US officials originally said the Israelis had assured them they were maybe not responsible.

However, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz did not rule that possibility out while discussing the problem on July 5, saying, “Not every incident that transpires in Iran necessarily has something to do with us. … All those systems are complex, they have very high safety constraints and I’m not sure they always know how to maintain them.”

Publicly, the US has maybe not commented on a potential Israeli connection. Top US officials are attempting to learn more about the explosions and who, or what, could have been responsible, the official said.

One of the absolute most critical incidents came July 2 each time a fire caused significant injury to a building at Iran’s Natanz nuclear plant. That site once was the target of a cyberattack widely considered to have been completed by Israel and the US that came to light with the 2010 discovery of the Stuxnet trojan.

Iranian state TV has previously cited an anonymous security official saying a study of the fire at the Natanz nuclear complex found “no evidence” of sabotage.

However, the BBC’s Persian service has also reported receiving an oddly worded statement from an unknown group calling themselves “Cheetahs of the Homeland,” who claimed these were behind that explosion without providing evidence.

Other unexplained incidents that have occurred in recent weeks incorporate a large blast near the town of Parchin and its military complex. Another explosion hit the Zargan power plant in Ahvaz. That incident was quickly followed by a suspected chlorine leak that made dozens ill in southeast Iran.

While the cause of these incidents still remains unclear, top US military officials may also be beginning to indicate privately that it appears increasingly unlikely each one of these events are due to industrial accidents given the number which have occurred.

Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, has only provided vague answers when asked concerning the series of incidents.

“I’m going to leave that one alone. The Iranians — they’re talking a lot about it. I just listen to what the Iranians say on that,” that he told reporters earlier this month.

ut just days after making those comments, McKenzie did actually suggest there is intelligence on what could have happened.

“We have seen and observed those explosions in Iran. I’m not going to be able to speculate what that may or may not have done to the Iranian nuclear program,” that he said.

One key concern is that Iran could “lash out” and counterattack in an unpredictable fashion if it believes it may be under attack by Israel or the US, the official said.

The US can be concerned that Iran’s unreliability in operating its air defense systems means moving to a high alert status may possibly also pose a threat on its own.

In January, a civilian Ukraine airliner was shot down soon after takeoff with a surface to air missile launched absentmindedly by Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran’s military tactic of putting its air defenses on alert may not really address the potential threat it perceives, the official said.

There is no indication that any fighters, bombers or missiles were launched against Iran, meaning any potential attack could have been been ground- or perhaps cyber-based.

But if there are opposition groups on the ground in Iran conducting attacks against key facilities there, it’s not clear to the US if any outside personnel, money or organization is supporting this effort.