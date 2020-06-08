US has officially entered first recession since 2009 | US economy

The United States is officially in a recession, ending the longest economic expansion in US history, the committee that calls downturns announced on Monday.

The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) said that economic growth in the US peaked in February and has since entered its first downturn since 2007 to 2009.

The end of the record-setting streak of 128 months of growth came briefly before the coronavirus pandemic hit the US but following the virus had all but halted economic activity in China as well as other countries.

While economists frequently define a recession as two consecutive quarters of contraction, the NBER runs on the range of facets, including domestic production and employment, to find out whether or not a recession has begun.

“The committee recognizes that the pandemic and the public health response have resulted in a downturn with different characteristics and dynamics than prior recessions. Nonetheless, it concluded that the unprecedented magnitude of the decline in employment and production, and its broad reach across the entire economy, warrants the designation of this episode as a recession, even if it turns out to be briefer than earlier contractions,” the NBER explained in a statement.

On Friday the labor department announced that the US unemployment rate in May was 13.3%, down from 14.7% in April, a post-second world war high, but nonetheless nearly four times the rate in February.

The labor department also warned that difficulty with collecting data during the pandemic meant May’s figure needs to have been 3% higher – 17.7% – and that April’s figure needs to have been 5% higher at 19.7%.

US economic activity declined by an annualized rate of 4.8% in the first quarter of the year and is anticipated to fall a lot more sharply in the second quarter. The Atlanta Fed recently projected that gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of economic growth, could shrink by an annual rate of 53% over the quarter.