Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has actually authorized a strategy to stop US foreign help to Ethiopia over the nation’s conflict with Egypt and Sudan over the Renaissance Dam, Foreign Policy reported Thursday.

This penalty might impact up to $130 million in US foreign help to Ethiopia, the US authorities is reported by Foreign Policy as mentioning.

The main kept in mind that this might impact security help, counterterrorism and military education and training, anti-human trafficking programs and wider advancement help financing.

However, the cuts will not affect US financing for emergency situation humanitarian relief, food help, or health care programs targeted at attending to COVID-19 and HIV/AIDS.

According to Foreign Policy, US President Donald Trump loves Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi, discussing claims by Ethiopian authorities that the US administration is taking the side of Egypt in the talks on the dam.

One US main informed Foreign Policy: “There’s still progress being made, we still see a viable path forward here. US role is to do everything it can to help facilitate an agreement between the three countries that balance their interests.”

Foreign Policy reported that a US State Department main informed Congress …