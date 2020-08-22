US group seeks to reveal intelligence findings about Khashoggi murder  – Middle East Monitor

US media reported that on Wednesday the Open Society Justice Initiative submitted a claim with the workplace of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) needing it to release intelligence findings about Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

In the claim, the Open Society Justice Initiative stated: “The immediate release of the requested ODNI records is imperative for the public to properly and timely evaluate the US government’s response to Mr Khashoggi’s murder.”

The Open Society Justice Initiative seeks to reveal names of individuals who were associated with the murder and those who released the order to murder the Saudi reporter.

Last year, Voice of America reported that the US Congress authorized a procedure with bipartisan assistance needing the ODNI to offer it with an unclassified report on Khashoggi’s killing, consisting of an account of who was accountable and any people who had advance understanding.

Until now, according to the Middle East Eye, the ODNI has actually just launched a totally categorized report. ODNI stated in a declaration that it will not launch the details openly to safeguard “sources and methods”

Speaking to Voice of America, Amrit Singh, an attorney associated with the Justice Initiative case, stated: “There hasn’t …