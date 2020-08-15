US, Greece discuss ‘urgent need’ to calm East Med tensions – Middle East Monitor

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talked about with his Greek equivalent the “urgent need” to relieve tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, the State Department stated Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Pompeo met Nikos Dendias previously in the day in Vienna, Austria throughout his continuous trip of Europe.

“Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Dendias discussed the strong US-Greece bilateral relationship and the urgent need to reduce tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean,” department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus stated in a declaration.

Tensions have actually been installing in the area after Athens’ questionable brand-new maritime pact withEgypt Greek defense sources revealed joint military drills Thursday in the Eastern Mediterranean together with France, that has actually looked for to hem in Turkey’s maritime area.

The workout, that includes 2 French Rafale fighter jets, was carried out off the island of Crete after France revealed Wednesday it would intensify military existence in the area.

France’s choice followed President Emmanuel Macron and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a phone conversation to discuss the current circumstance in the area.

France stated Thursday it was sending out 2 Rafale fighter jets and the marine frigate …