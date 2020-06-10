US government to fund and conduct studies on three possible coronavirus vaccines, Fauci says

“The coronavirus vaccine effort is progressing very well and we expect more than one candidate vaccine to be in advanced clinical testing by early summer,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, informed CNN. “This is good news for the overall coronavirus vaccine effort.”

Each Phase three trial is predicted to happen at greater than 50 websites, largely within the United States, however probably in different nations, too. The trials, that are anticipated to embrace about 30,000 folks, will start solely after there’s sufficient proof of security and efficacy from earlier trial phases.