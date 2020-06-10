US government to fund and conduct studies on three possible coronavirus vaccines, Fauci says

“The coronavirus vaccine effort is progressing very well and we expect more than one candidate vaccine to be in advanced clinical testing by early summer,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, informed CNN. “This is good news for the overall coronavirus vaccine effort.”

Each Phase three trial is predicted to happen at greater than 50 websites, largely within the United States, however probably in different nations, too. The trials, that are anticipated to embrace about 30,000 folks, will start solely after there’s sufficient proof of security and efficacy from earlier trial phases.

The US government may also plan Phase three trials for added coronavirus vaccines at present in growth. According to the World Health Organization, there are 10 vaccines at present in human trials and 126 extra in growth.

Fauci mentioned the funding resolution got here from the Department of Health and Human Services, in session with the National Institute of Health and different companies. He additionally mentioned that the testing plans nonetheless observe with the timeline that he has instructed up to now: a vaccine at scale by the top of the yr or early subsequent yr.

Last week, Fauci said the US ought to have 100 million doses of 1 candidate coronavirus vaccine by the start of 2021, however many medical doctors warning that’s an formidable aim. He has additionally said there shall be “more than one winner” within the Covid-19 vaccine area on Tuesday.
The variety of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US is nearing two million, and greater than 112,000 Americans have died.

