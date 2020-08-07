US Freezes Assets of Hong Kong Leaders, Chinese Officials

The United States on Friday revealed sanctions versus Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and other senior officials for their function in suppressing the city’s guaranteed flexibilities, and in carrying out an oppressive nationwide security program.

Announcing the sanctions, the State Department stated that the Chinese Communist Party had actually explained that Hong Kong would never ever once again delight in the high degree of autonomy guaranteed under the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration, which the city will no longer be considered a different jurisdiction from mainland China by the U.S.

“The United States will therefore … take action against individuals who have crushed the Hong Kong people’s freedoms,” it stated in a declaration on its main site.

Under an Executive Order currently signed by President Donald Trump, the U.S. Treasury will freeze the U.S. assets of Lam, her chief of authorities Chris Tang, and secretary for security John Lee, in addition to those of constitutional affairs secretary Erick Tsang and recently designated head of nationwide security Eric Chan.

Former authorities chief Stephen Lo and justice secretary Teresa Cheng are likewise called as targets under the sanction order.

Ruling Chinese Communist Party officials Zhang Xiaoming and Xia Baolong will likewise be approved for being part of a body, the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs …