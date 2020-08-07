US foreign policy mandarin Brent Scowcroft dies aged 95

Brent Scowcroft, a former US national security adviser hailed as the archetypal “honest broker” who guided America through the conclusion of the Cold War, has died of natural causes aged 95.

A foreign policy expert and mentor to America’s top diplomats, Scowcroft served in both the Gerald Ford and George HW Bush White Houses and became the model for a modern presidential adviser, offering guidance to leaders of both political parties on how to navigate Washington’s bureaucracy and the post-Soviet world.

He won plaudits for guiding the west’s response to the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Soviet Union, and the peaceful reunification of Germany and the end of Europe’s divisions remain his most lasting legacy. He also helped form the US-led international coalition that forced Iraqi troops out of Kuwait in 1991.

In a sign of his influence as one of the leading US foreign policy mandarins, Democrats on Friday were as effusive in their praise as the Republicans he served with. Susan Rice, a contender for Joe Biden’s vice-presidential pick and national security adviser to Barack Obama, said Scowcroft represented the “gold standard for national security advisers” and called him “a valued mentor”.

Wendy Sherman, who negotiated the Iran deal under Mr…