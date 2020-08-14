US ‘foils’ militant cryptocurrency fundraising



Despite its territorial losses, IS utilized cryptocurrencies to raise funds.





The US federal government states it has actually prevented efforts by militant groups to raise funds utilizing digital currency, or cryptocurrency.

The projects included Hamas’ military wing, the al-Qassam brigades, al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group (IS).

US authorities stated on Thursday that $2m in cryptocurrency had actually been recuperated.

Hundreds of cryptocurrency accounts, 4 sites and 4 Facebook accounts were likewise taken, the justice department revealed in a declaration.

Islamic State still UK’s ‘most considerable’ hazard

IS detainee problem a ticking timebomb for the West

“These actions represent the government’s largest-ever seizure of cryptocurrency in the terrorism context,” the department stated.

How did the groups get payments?

The al-Qassam Brigades utilized social networks and its main sites to obtain bitcoin contributions according to the justice department.

It stated federal government representatives took control of one site to reroute payments away …