US firms ‘collaborating’ with China – Barr

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



Mr Barr may be the latest US official to criticise China





US Justice Secretary William Barr has accused Hollywood and US tech firms of “collaborating” with the Chinese government to do business there.

Companies like Disney routinely consented to censor films while Google, Yahoo, Microsoft and Apple were “all too willing” to work with Beijing, he said.

Such actions risked undermining the liberal world order, Mr Barr added.

His intervention may be the latest criticism of China by White House as well as other US officials.

Tensions between your US and China have already been rising over a host of issues. The US this week removed Hong Kong’s preferential trade status, after China introduced a controversial new security law for the territory.

President Donald Trump in addition has criticised China over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic along with its military build-up in the South China Sea, its treatment of Muslim minorities and massive trade surpluses.

China has rejected all foreign criticism of its actions.

What did Barr say about US firms?

Speaking at the Gerald Ford Presidential Museum, he warned that reliance upon China for several goods risked making the US susceptible and said US firms were stopping secrets and compromising values under Chinese pressure.

“If Disney and other American corporations continue to bow to Beijing, they risk undermining both their own future competitiveness and prosperity, as well as the classical liberal order that has allowed them to thrive,” that he said.

The justice department had seen growing numbers of cases where Chinese officials were lobbying US bosses to favour Beijing’s policies, he said. He urged US firms to defy Chinese demands, saying: “If individual companies are afraid to take a stand, there is strength in numbers.”

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



The US has removed Hong Kong’s preferential trade status, accusing China of undermining the city’s autonomy





He criticised technology companies, but additionally praised Facebook, Google, Twitter, and LinkedIn for saying they would maybe not comply with requests for user data under Beijing’s new security law in Hong Kong.

… and about China?

China’s actions showed it did not wish to join other industrialised economies but rather desired to replace them entirely, that he said.

Beijing sought to exploit the “power, productivity and ingenuity” of China’s individuals to “overthrow the rule-based international system and to make the world safe for dictatorship”.

China was engaged in an “economic blitzkrieg” to “seize the commanding heights of the global economy and to surpass the United States as the world’s preeminent superpower”, he added.

Part of a broader campaign

Zhaoyin Feng, BBC Chinese, Washington DC

The Trump administration has long argued that China is using America in trade. Mr Barr’s remarks ramp up the accusation, alleging that China’s ultimate goal in working with the US would be to replace it and to turn into a world superpower.

“Win-win in China means China wins twice,” that he said.

Mr Barr’s remarks are among a series of hard-hitting speeches by senior US officials on China, including FBI Director Christopher Wray and National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expected to follow.

All advocating for a tougher stance against Beijing, some of these speeches were delivered in key swing states like Michigan and Arizona.

Two days ago, President Trump voiced a range of grievances against China during a Rose Garden press conference, which quickly converted into an hour-long monologue attacking his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Campaign rhetoric and voices advocating for more hawkish policies towards China have become indistinguishable, as Mr Trump seems determined to produce China an integral pillar of his re-election strategy.

What does China say?

Beijing hasn’t yet taken care of immediately Mr Barr’s criticism, but earlier on Thursday the foreign ministry accused the White House of unfairly targeting China.

“We know that some in the US are oppressing China and bullying China. As an independent sovereign state, China must respond to the bullying practices and we must say no, we must… take reactive moves to it,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

She also taken care of immediately media reports that the US could ban Chinese Communist Party members from visiting the US, which she said were “utterly pathetic” if true.

Media playback is unsupported on your own device Media caption Will TikTok be banned?

The Communist Party may be the country’s sole, ruling political party.

About 7% of the population are members of the party – loyal membership is vital for those who wish to climb the career ladder – and members include e-commerce giant Alibaba’s Jack Ma, telecomm company Huawei’s founder Ren Zhengfei and actress Fan Bingbing.

What else have US officials been saying?

Mr Barr’s speech follows similar warnings about the impact of Chinese activity on the US by other US officials.

Earlier this month FBI director Christopher Wray said acts of espionage and theft by China’s government pose the “greatest long-term threat” to the future of the US.

He said China had begun targeting Chinese nationals living abroad, coercing their get back, and was working to compromise US coronavirus research.

“China is engaged in a whole-of-state effort to become the world’s only superpower by any means necessary,” Mr Wray added.