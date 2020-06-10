US fighter jets intercept Russian bombers and fighter jets off coast of Alaska in international airspace

The Russian navy plane entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone and had been intercepted by US fighter jets, supported by US tankers, NORAD mentioned in an announcement. In the primary encounter, NORAD mentioned, two Russian bombers, two Russian fighter jets and a Russian airborne early warning and management plane got here inside 20 nautical miles of the coast of Alaska. The second formation was two bombers and an airborne early warning and management plane that got here inside 32 nautical miles.

NORAD additionally mentioned, “The Russian military aircraft remained in international airspace and at no time did they enter United States sovereign airspace.”

General Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, commander of NORAD, mentioned Wednesday “intercepting multiple Russian aircraft demonstrates NORAD forces’ readiness and capability to defend the homelands.”

“Flying air patrols protects the approaches to our nations and sends a clear message we continue executing our homeland defense missions with the same capability and capacity we always bring to the fight,” O’Shaughnessy mentioned.