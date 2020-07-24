US fighter jets force Iranian passenger plane to make an emergency landing – Armenian News

Two US fighter jets “approached” an Iranian passenger plane over Syrian airspace forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing, and leaving a number of passengers injured, Al Arabiya reports, citing Iran’s official IRIB news agency.

The Iranian Mahan Air aircraft, which was heading from Tehran to Beirut, landed in the Lebanese capital, IRIB said.

The pilot of the passenger plane contacted the jet pilots to warn them about keeping a safe distance and they identified themselves as American, IRIB added.

The US military’s Central Command, which oversees American troops in the region, said that a single F-15 fighter jet came within visual range of the Iranian passenger aircraft but was at a safe distance.

“A US F-15 on a routine air mission in the vicinity of the… Tanf garrison in Syria conducted a standard visual inspection of a Mahan Air passenger airliner at a safe distance of approximately 1,000 meters from the airliner this evening. The visual inspection occurred to ensure the safety of coalition personnel at Tanf garrison,” Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for US Central Command said.

“Once the F-15 pilot identified the aircraft as a Mahan Air passenger plane, the F-15 safely opened distance from the aircraft. The professional intercept was conducted in accordance with international standards,” he added.

Three Lebanese passengers were injured and taken to a hospital by an ambulance from the airport in Beirut, and several crew members were also injured.