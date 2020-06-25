US fighter jets again intercept Russian military aircraft near Alaska

“North American Aerospace Defense Command F-22s, supported by a KC-135 Stratotanker, intercepted two Russian IL-38 maritime patrol aircraft entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone in the late hours of June 24,” Thursday’s assertion mentioned.

“The Russian aircraft came within 50 miles of Unimak Island along the Aleutian island chain,” the assertion added, saying the Russian aircraft “remained in international airspace and at no time did the aircraft enter United States or Canadian sovereign airspace.”

Wednesday’s intercept follows similar encounters earlier this month through which US F-22 jets intercepted Russian nuclear-capable bombers near Alaska on two separate events.