US fighter jet crashes into sea off UK coast

The US Air Force has said a jet has crashed into the sea off the British coast.

The fighter plane has gone down into the North Sea with one individual onboard.

The F15C Eagle was on a routine mission from RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, the Air Force said Monday.

“The cause of the crash as well as the status of the pilot are unknown at this time,” a statement said.

“The UK Search and Rescue have been called to support,” the 48th Fighter Wing – that is based at RAF Lakenheath – said.

