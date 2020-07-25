US Fast Shipment Walking Treadmill,Folding Mechanical Treadmill Shock Running Supine T-wisting Draw Rope 4-in-1 Home Indoor Sports Home Gym Workout Fitness Running Machine MAX 440LB



Price: $705.00

(as of Jul 25,2020 11:36:14 UTC – Details)



Welcome to the UMOG store!

I hope you go shopping here!

🔥 FAST SHIPPING FROM US: WE SHIP THE ITEM FROM USA, IT WILL ONLY TAKES ABOUT 3-7 DAYS TO ARRIVE!!!

★ About the product

Non-electric treadmill, no power, mechanical walking machine

Sit-ups – Massage Wheels: Sit-ups are thickened with high-quality foam, and the middle massage wheel is creatively designed. After the exercise, you can use the massage wheel to relax the leg muscles.

Independent t-wisting machine: It is beneficial to increase the muscles of the lower back, which is beneficial to improve the toughness of the waist, tighten, beautify the abdominal lines and effectively massage the soles of the feet.

LED display: display time / distance / speed / calories burned.

Instantly folds, saves space, and moves lightly, especially for home use.

Easy to install, suitable for all ages, rest assured to use

Strong and stable suction cup, it will not move forward and backward firmly when running

Flywheel protective cover for safe upgrade

Driving force: mechanical

Belt size: 96 x 36cm / 37.8 x 14.1 in

Gross weight: 19.3 kg / 42.55 lb

Maximum load: 200 kg / 440 lb

Height adjustment: 5 files

Slope adjustment: 3 files

Include:

1x Tablet stand (excluding tablet)

1x Belt

1x T-wist waist plate

1x English manual

1x English meter (without battery)

1x Walking machine

★ After-sales commitment

* Your satisfaction is always our top priority.

* If you are satisfied with the product, please share it with more people.

* If you have any questions with our products, please feel free to contact us, We will reply and address your issue within one day.

🔥Sit-ups – Massage Wheels: Sit-ups are thickened with high-quality foam, and the middle massage wheel is creatively designed. After the exercise, you can use the massage wheel to relax the leg muscles.

🔥Independent t-wisting machine: It is beneficial to increase the muscles of the lower back, which is beneficial to improve the toughness of the waist, tighten, beautify the abdominal lines and effectively massage the soles of the feet.

🔥LED display: display time / distance / speed / calories burned. Non-electric treadmill, no power, mechanical walking machine Instantly folds, saves space, and moves lightly, especially for home use. Easy to install, suitable for all ages, rest assured to use. Flywheel protective cover for safe upgrade

🔥Strong and stable suction cup, it will not move forward and backward firmly when running. Driving force: mechanical , Belt size: 96 x 36cm / 37.8 x 14.1 in , Gross weight: 19.3 kg / 42.55 lb , Maximum load: 200 kg / 440 lb , Height adjustment: 5 files , Slope adjustment: 3 files . Include: 1x Tablet stand (excluding tablet) 1x Belt 1x T-wist waist plate 1x English manual 1x English meter (without battery) 1x Walking machine