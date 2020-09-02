US farmers in line for record $37bn in government handouts this year

Farmers in the US are in line for record handouts from Washington this year, triggering allegations that Donald Trump is shopping the farming vote ahead of the November election.

Direct federal payments to farmers are anticipated to strike $37.2 bn in 2020, the US Department of Agriculture stated on Wednesday, the bulk of which will originate from advertisement hoc catastrophe programs consisting of a plan to offer relief throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“It looks as if we will have the largest level of government payments in history,” stated Pat Westhoff, director of the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri.

The rise in government assistance for farmers comes as Mr Trump’s governmental project efforts to manage a string of triumphes in November in farm states such as Iowa, Ohio and Wisconsin, which assisted move him to the White House in 2016.

Neil Hamilton, a teacher specialising in farming law at Drake University in Iowa, stated: “It’s an amazingly egregious example of vote-buying.”

As of Monday, $9.4 bn of payments to farmers had actually been authorized from the $16bn Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, which was introduced in April, government data revealed.

More than $900m of the CFAP financing is set to go to farmers in Iowa, the leading pork and …