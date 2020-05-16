US F-22 stealth fighter jet crashes in Florida

The pilot who has not been named was capable of eject from the plane safely and was transported to a neighborhood hospital on Eglin Air Force Base “for observation and evaluation,” in accordance with the Air Force.
“He is currently in stable condition,” the assertion stated.
The crash came about on a coaching vary 12 miles northeast of the bottom and the Air Force stated “there was no loss of life or civilian property damage related to the accident.”
The incident is underneath investigation.
The F-22 is taken into account some of the superior fighter jets in the world.
However the US army solely has about 183 of the plane in its stock, in accordance with an Air Force truth sheet.
Each jet prices roughly $143 million and manufacturing of F-22s ceased in 2011 because the Pentagon centered as an alternative on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.
Given the restricted variety of F-22s in the army’s stock, the lack of a jet in a crash may have a big impression.
Many of the jets have been moved to Eglin because of the intensive harm Tyndall suffered throughout that storm.