US F-22 stealth fighter jet crashes in Florida

The pilot who has not been named was capable of eject from the plane safely and was transported to a neighborhood hospital on Eglin Air Force Base “for observation and evaluation,” in accordance with the Air Force.

“He is currently in stable condition,” the assertion stated.

The crash came about on a coaching vary 12 miles northeast of the bottom and the Air Force stated “there was no loss of life or civilian property damage related to the accident.”

The incident is underneath investigation.