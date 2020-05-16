US experts ‘have visited’ biological laboratories in Armenia – Embassy statement   – Armenian News

Hripsime Hovhannisyan

The United States Embassy in Yerevan confirms the repeated visits by US virulogists to the biological laboratories in Armenia.

“US experts have visited these facilities in the past – with the approval of the Armenian government – to further the bilateral cooperation between experts in both our countries on biological safety and security issues, in accordance with international standards,” it mentioned in a statement on Friday in response to Tert.am’s earlier request for clarifications.

Reaffirming the help to the Armenian authorities, the Embassy pressured the laboratories’ function significantly in gentle of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It additionally confirmed the truth that the biological labs are run domestically by Armenian professionals.

“We are happy to companion with the Republic of Armenia on a broad array of bilateral financial, political, judicial, and safety points. Since 2008, this has included help for Armenian biological labs which are very important to enhancing Armenia’s biological security and safety. As the Armenian authorities has repeatedly acknowledged, these are native labs run by Armenian professionals. For extra details about the labs, we refer you to the Armenian authorities.

” The purpose of U.S. support of these laboratories is to help Armenia identify and address outbreaks of dangerous diseases. The importance of these laboratories became clear to the public upon the outbreak of COVID-19 when, for a time, the Central Lab in Avan was the only lab in Armenia conducting critical testing to aid in disease prevention,” reads the statement.

Tert.am sought the clarifications after Eadaily.com, a Moscow-based information company, mentioned in a current report that US virulogists had “several times before” visited the laboratories. The paper quoted the Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s earlier feedback saying that the laboratories in query “are fully under the jurisdiction of Armenia”. “Armenia has repeatedly stated that the laboratories’ personnel includes only Armenian nationals; foreign specialists’ presence on the premises of those labs is ruled out,” Anna Naghdalyan advised Tert.am on March 30.

The web site questioned the statement, naming the US experts who had visited the laboratories.

In additional feedback to Tert.am, the Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman affirmed the very fact of “cognitive visits”. “There have been cognitive visits by both the United States and the Russian Federation – based on permission by competent authorities,” Naghdalyan mentioned.

Russia had earlier repeatedly criticized Washington for a “military biomedical activity” near its nation’s borders, promising to attain permission to entry the labs functioning “on the neighboring countries’ territory”.

A plan for signing a corresponding memorandum of understanding with Armenia was introduced again in November at a joint press convention held between the Russian and Armenian international ministers in Yerevan.